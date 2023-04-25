Suspect who allegedly assaulted 89-year-old woman at Metrotown arrested, police say

The suspect in alleged assaults at Metrotown Thursday is seen in this image provided by Burnaby RCMP The suspect in alleged assaults at Metrotown Thursday is seen in this image provided by Burnaby RCMP

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener