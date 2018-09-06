

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify the man behind a series of threatening and sexually explicit phone calls made to businesses across British Columbia starting late last year.

Investigators issued a warning to the public in February that someone had been making similar calls directly to women's homes.

In July, police announced 33-year-old Joel Perry of Qualicum Beach had been charged with a total of 70 offences in connection with those calls.

The RCMP, however, said a "second caller has continued to contact businesses throughout the province, targeting the women who work at these businesses."

Targets have included yoga studios, food and beverage outlets, clothing, toy and home stores, gyms and wellness offices.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

"We believe there may be businesses (or) people who record their phone lines and may be in possession of recordings of these calls," Cpl. Chad Mufford said in a statement Thursday. "We would like those people, if they have not already done so, to turn those recordings over to the police in their jurisdiction."

Investigators are asking anyone who receives such a call to:

Note the date, time, phone number, and the phone number the call was received by,

Note what the caller said, using as much detail as possible about the specific words the caller used

Note any additional identifying features of the caller’s voice, such as tone, accent, speed and level

Note any background noises that might indicate where the caller is

Report the incident to your local police

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact their local police force or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).