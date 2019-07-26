

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the Newton area.

According to police, a woman was gardening in her front yard in the 6100 block of 138 Street at around 9 p.m. on July 16 when "an unknown man in a white Jaguar Sedan pulled into her driveway and approached her to ask for directions."

Investigators allege the man then groped her before getting back into his car and driving away.

Police have released a photo of the suspect as well as the car.

The man is described as South Asian. He is approximately 30 years old with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a head scarf, a grey shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.