Suspect video released after racist graffiti found at Surrey elementary school a 2nd time

Mounties in Surrey have released video of a suspect believed to be involved in an anti-Asian graffiti incident in South Surrey earlier this week.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said officers received a report of graffiti on a residential fence in a footpath at 142 Street and 18A Avenue on Sunday.

Upon investigation, Mounties determined the incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Officers also noticed similar graffiti on the nearby Bayridge Elementary School.

This is the second time racist graffiti has been found on the same fence and school. Similar graffiti was discovered at the same locations in early October. At this time, it's unclear if both incidents are linked.

"Police are sharing a video of the suspect from the Nov. 12 incident that was captured prior to the camera being spray-painted and are asking for the public's help with identifying him," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

The suspect can be seen wearing a baseball cap with what appears to be a logo on the left side of the brim.

Mounties are also looking for a witness who had a brief interaction with the suspect on Saturday evening.

The witness is described as a woman who was walking her dog on a leash in the opposite direction of the suspect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.