Suspect video released after alleged assault involving man brandishing a knife: Richmond RCMP

Mounties have released video of a suspect in connection to an alleged assault with a weapon in Richmond earlier this month.

In a news release Thursday, Richmond RCMP said officers were alerted of an assault in the area of Seacote and King roads just before midnight on June 7.

The victim told authorities she had just gotten off a bus and was walking north on Seacote and about to cross King Road when she was grabbed from behind.

“According to the victim, the suspect brandished a knife,” RCMP said in the release, adding that a struggle then ensued and the pair ended up on the ground.

“Fortunately, a driver who witnessed the interaction stopped to see if everything was alright. When the driver got out of his vehicle and called out, the alleged suspect left the area on foot.”

RCMP said the victim — who was not physically injured — walked home afterwards and reported the incident.

Despite the efforts of RCMP and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Services, authorities said they have not been able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as an Asian man between 40 and 60 years old, with greying hair and a medium build. Mounties added that he is approximately 5’7” to 5’9” tall.

He was wearing an orange or red long-sleeved shirt or jacket, grey jogging pants that had a black stripe and white writing, a black baseball cap, a light-coloured medical mask and black runners.

The suspect was also carrying what appeared to be a large, rectangular paper bag.

“We want to assure the public that we are working tirelessly to identify and arrest this suspect, but we need the community’s assistance,” said Insp. Michael Cohee, in the release.

“We ask anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to or after the assault, or lives in the area and has video surveillance installed, to call us.”

Mounties are canvassing the areas of Williams Road to Kingsbridge Drive and No. 5 to Shell roads for video surveillance.

“We recognize assaults like this can create concern amongst the public and have increased patrols in the area,” Cpl. Adriana O’Malley added. “Some general safety tips we would recommend include walking in well-lit areas, be aware of your surroundings, and if you are suddenly confronted — run away, yell, or do whatever you can to attract attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-17348, or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.