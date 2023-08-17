Suspect sought in Vancouver stranger attack

The Vancouver Police Department released two photos of a man alleged to have assaulted a stranger on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The Vancouver Police Department released two photos of a man alleged to have assaulted a stranger on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener