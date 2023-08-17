Suspect sought in Vancouver stranger attack

Police in Vancouver are appealing for help identifying a suspect in an unprovoked stranger attack that left a man with "significant injuries" on Wednesday morning.

The alleged assault happened just before 9:30 a.m. when the victim was standing near a bus stop near the intersection of Kingsway and McKinnon Street, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

"A stranger began yelling and acting erratically, then attacked the man without provocation before walking off," the VPD says, adding that someone passing by called 911 after finding the man injured.

"The man, who lives nearby, was taken to hospital with head injuries. He is expected to survive."

Police have released two stills from surveillance video that they say show the suspect, who is described as a man with red hair and a beard, with a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information that may assist with the investigation is urged to call 604-717-4034.