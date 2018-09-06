

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an East Vancouver arson that caused more than $100,000 in damage.

The fire was sparked near Nanaimo and Copley streets at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 21, destroying a hedge, two garages with cars inside, and a utility pole.

Surveillance video captured a man walking in the east lane of Nanaimo around that time and placing his hand into a dry hedge behind a home. The plant catches fire moments later.

"Setting a fire in a residential neighbourhood in the height of such a dry summer was reckless and dangerous," Sgt. Jason Robillard said. "We are eager to identify this suspect as soon as possible."

The suspect is described as an 5'10" tall Aboriginal man in his late-20s or early-30s with a slim build. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck and may have others on his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477