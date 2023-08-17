Suspect sought in spitting attack at Kamloops business: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged spitting attack that unfolded at a Kamloops business late last month. Mounties are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged spitting attack that unfolded at a Kamloops business late last month.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener