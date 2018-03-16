

CTV Vancouver





Police have issued a public warning following a series of assaults on Vancouver's West Side that appear to have been unprovoked.

Four separate times last month, a man allegedly approached and punched, elbowed or pushed a stranger then walked away. Police said every assault happened in a public place, such as a sidewalk or convenience store.

"In all four incidents, the victims did not know the suspect. The motive in each case is unclear and the attacks appear to be random," the Vancouver Police Department said in news release.

The first two assaults took place on Feb. 5 shortly before and then shortly after 5 p.m. The next was on Feb. 22 after 10 p.m. and the last was reported on Feb. 24 just after midnight.

On Friday, police released surveillance images of a suspect in the attacks. He's described as a black man in his 20s, 5-9 with a medium build and short, black hair.

In the first two attacks the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with an upside-down "A" symbol on it, a blue jacket, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the VPD's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.