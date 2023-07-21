Suspect sought in Kelowna armed robbery, RCMP say

Mounties are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery unfolded at a Kelowna business early Friday morning.

Kelowna RCMP said officers were called to a business in the 1000 block of Glenmore Drive just before 5 a.m. for reports of a robbery involving a man brandishing a handgun.

"RCMP general duty officers and Police Dog Service quickly flooded the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. Despite their efforts, the suspect was not located," Mounties said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a man with brown hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black face mask, blue-and-black Reebok hoodie, grey jogger-style pants and grey running shoes.

"The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the release.

Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-42044.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.