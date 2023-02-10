Suspect sought in 'bail money' scams in Vancouver, New Westminster: police

Police in Vancouver and New Westminster have released videos of what officers believe to be the same suspect involved in "bail money" scams in both cities.

The Vancouver Police Department said it's renewing warnings to seniors and their loved ones after additional victims reported being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars in recent weeks.

"These fraudsters continue to pull on the heart strings of seniors by using high-pressure tactics to convince elderly people that their loved ones have been arrested and need bail money to get out of jail," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Friday.

The VPD said one of the most recent incidents happened on Jan. 30, when an 81-year-old Vancouver man received a phone call from a man identifying himself as a police officer. The victim was told his grandson had been arrested on drug charges and that he needed $12,000 in bail money. Later that day, a suspect came to the victim's door to collect the cash and was caught on surveillance video.

#VPDNews: Do you recognize this man? He's suspected of scamming an 81-year-old man out of $12,000. The senior thought he was providing bail money for his grandson. If you see or know this suspect, please call 604-717-0503 or Crime Stoppers. https://t.co/1xPjEw5VJz pic.twitter.com/CDRFBDcf5n — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 10, 2023

"The photo and home surveillance footage we've released is of someone we believe posed as a courier in that incident, and stole thousands of dollars from an unsuspecting senior. We're asking anyone who knows this man or sees him to call police," Visintin said.

The New Westminster Police Department also released surveillance video of a bail money scam suspect, which authorities believe to be same person.

"We believe it is the same suspect," Visintin told CTV News. "We also believe our suspect is committing crimes in other cities. We are working closely and collaboratively with our police partners at New Westminster police."

In the New Westminster incident, police responded to a call for help from a senior on Wednesday. The senior shared that they had received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer, who advised that their grandchild had been arrested and needed a large sum of money for bail.

"A suspect met the senior outside their residence to collect the cash," the NWPD said in a news release Friday.

We're appealing for help identifying a suspect in a bail money scam. If you can help us identify this person please reach out to the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file 23-2102.https://t.co/UXZWOlmN8S #NewWest pic.twitter.com/qxbXSchLMH — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) February 10, 2023

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 6'3" tall with a medium build, and shoulder-length black braids pulled back into a ponytail. Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask, and identified himself as a "court courier."

"We're asking everyone to take a close look at this suspect and if you have any information about them to please contact the New Westminster Police Department," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. "We're also asking people to speak to friends and family about this incident, and to share with them the techniques the fraudsters used."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact the VPD at 604-717-0503 or the NWPD at 604-525-5411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can make a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.