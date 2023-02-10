Suspect sought in 'bail money' scams in Vancouver, New Westminster: police
Police in Vancouver and New Westminster have released videos of what officers believe to be the same suspect involved in "bail money" scams in both cities.
The Vancouver Police Department said it's renewing warnings to seniors and their loved ones after additional victims reported being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars in recent weeks.
"These fraudsters continue to pull on the heart strings of seniors by using high-pressure tactics to convince elderly people that their loved ones have been arrested and need bail money to get out of jail," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release Friday.
The VPD said one of the most recent incidents happened on Jan. 30, when an 81-year-old Vancouver man received a phone call from a man identifying himself as a police officer. The victim was told his grandson had been arrested on drug charges and that he needed $12,000 in bail money. Later that day, a suspect came to the victim's door to collect the cash and was caught on surveillance video.
"The photo and home surveillance footage we've released is of someone we believe posed as a courier in that incident, and stole thousands of dollars from an unsuspecting senior. We're asking anyone who knows this man or sees him to call police," Visintin said.
The New Westminster Police Department also released surveillance video of a bail money scam suspect, which authorities believe to be same person.
"We believe it is the same suspect," Visintin told CTV News. "We also believe our suspect is committing crimes in other cities. We are working closely and collaboratively with our police partners at New Westminster police."
In the New Westminster incident, police responded to a call for help from a senior on Wednesday. The senior shared that they had received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer, who advised that their grandchild had been arrested and needed a large sum of money for bail.
"A suspect met the senior outside their residence to collect the cash," the NWPD said in a news release Friday.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, approximately 6'3" tall with a medium build, and shoulder-length black braids pulled back into a ponytail. Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical mask, and identified himself as a "court courier."
"We're asking everyone to take a close look at this suspect and if you have any information about them to please contact the New Westminster Police Department," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver. "We're also asking people to speak to friends and family about this incident, and to share with them the techniques the fraudsters used."
Anyone who recognizes the suspect can contact the VPD at 604-717-0503 or the NWPD at 604-525-5411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can make a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
BREAKING | U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Brazil's Lula calls far-right predecessor Bolsonaro a Trump 'copycat'
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro a "faithful copycat" of Donald Trump and said there was no chance Bolsonaro would return to the presidency.
opinion | Amid heightened tensions between China, U.S., leaked Pentagon memo paints doomsday scenario: analyst
China's high-stakes decision to illegally launch a spy balloon into U.S. airspace has set off a chain reaction, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Suspect arrested after $55K in 'irreplaceable' books stolen from Victoria shop
One day after a handful of rare books worth more than $55,000 were stolen from a downtown Victoria book shop, the store says the collection has been returned.
-
Saanich police arrest man speeding erratically in fake police car with drugs, child inside
Police in Saanich, B.C., arrested an allegedly impaired driver who was speeding erratically in a mock police vehicle with a young child inside.
-
Nanaimo RCMP officer acted in self-defence when he fatally shot man pointing pellet gun
A Mountie in Nanaimo, B.C., feared for his life and acted in self-defence when he shot and killed a man who was pointing a pellet gun at him during an altercation, British Columbia's police watchdog has found.
Calgary
-
Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing
A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
-
Calgary's Chinook Blast postpones 'Drag on Ice' event over protest-related safety concerns
Drag queens will no longer be lacing up and hitting the ice of Calgary's Olympic Plaza this weekend after organizers decided to postpone both performances that were expected to draw protesters.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with murder in Danforth hit-and-run that killed former child actor
Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run on Danforth Avenue last Sunday that left a former child actor dead.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
Conservatives, Bloc push for unequal approach to amending Canada's Official Languages Act
The Bloc Quebecois and Conservatives are pushing for an unequal approach to amending Canada's Official Languages Act — one that a federal official warns could reduce English services in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
'They are absolutely devastated': Winnipeg woman in Türkiye says continued help needed following earthquake
A Winnipeg woman now living in Türkiye is calling on Manitobans to help those affected by the massive 7.8 earthquake that devastated the nation and northern parts of Syria on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Video shows moment grain elevator was brought down in Wilkie, Sask.
The town of Wilkie saw the end of an era as one of the grain elevators in the community was torn down.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Saskatoon airport traffic still below pre-pandemic levels
The Saskatoon Airport Authority (SAA) says passenger traffic in 2022 was about 64 per cent of 2019 levels.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.
-
Regina city council votes to award 20% of projects to Indigenous-owned firms
Regina city council voted to pass the Indigenous Procurement Policy, which will see Regina working towards awarding 20 per cent of its projects to Indigenous owned businesses and companies.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
-
N.S. sex offender faces new charges after child pornography found on devices
A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man who was previously convicted of sex offences is facing new child pornography charges.
London
-
Local efforts underway to support earthquake victims
Local volunteers are working tirelessly to aid victims in earthquake zones in Turkiye and Syria.
-
Hitting the ice to show support for those impacted by a tragedy
Friends and family of victims involved in a collision on Bostwick Road in London gathered at the London Sports Park to play some hockey, show support and raise some funds.
-
Two-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital
A T-bone crash involving a passenger vehicle and a full-sized commercial van sends four to hospital Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and child services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns for students during visits to the washroom.
-
Canada’s largest electricity battery storage project coming to southwestern Ontario
The Ontario government announced on Friday it is working to build Canada's largest electricity battery storage project in Haldimand County.
-
Kitchener Rangers fire head coach Chris Dennis
The Kitchener Rangers announced Friday morning that head coach Chris Dennis has been fired.