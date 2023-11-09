Suspect sought after wedding ring, necklace stolen from B.C. grandmother: RCMP

Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wedding ring and necklace that were allegedly stolen from a grandmother in Kamloops late last month.

Kamloops RCMP said the victim was approached by a woman trying to give her jewelry while she was parked at a plaza in the 700 block of Fortune Drive just before 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

"The woman allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and exchanged jewelry pieces with her, then fled once she had the victim's wedding ring and necklace," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Wednesday. "The items stolen are of great value to the victim and the family and it's a shame that they are now without them."

Mounties released images of the stolen items in case someone comes across them listed for sale on social media.

The suspect is described as a South Asian or Latin woman in her 30s or 40s with black hair. She was wearing a long dress and a brown leather-style jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-38897.