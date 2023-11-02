Suspect sought after urn with ashes stolen from vehicle in Kelowna: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a suspect after an urn filled with ashes was stolen from a vehicle in the Okanagan last week.

Kelowna RCMP said the owner of a 1999 blue Ford Explorer reported that their vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight while it was parked along Asher Road on Oct. 26.

"A black suitcase with pink/purple polka dots, containing mostly summer clothing, and a gold/red spray-painted tool box with miscellaneous hand tools were stolen in this incident," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a news release Thursday, adding that the owner reported an urn containing her mother's ashes was also stolen.

The urn is described as porcelain with flowers on it, slightly burnt from being in a fire, and has a written message on the side.

"Most of what was stolen can be replaced, but returning the victim's deceased mother's ashes is our primary focus," said Della-Paolera.

Mounties added that there are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

Anyone with dash cam video of the area is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-64018.