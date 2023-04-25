Suspect sought after tag scratched into windows of 30 businesses in Kelowna

These photos released by the Kelowna RCMP show a man who is considered a suspect in the alleged vandalism of businesses. These photos released by the Kelowna RCMP show a man who is considered a suspect in the alleged vandalism of businesses.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener