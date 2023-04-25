Suspect sought after tag scratched into windows of 30 businesses in Kelowna

Mounties in Kelowna have released photos of a man suspected of etching a tag – a term used in graffiti culture to describe a distinct signature – into the windows of dozens of businesses in the city.

The first incident was reported on April 21, when a property manager told authorities the windows of a business on Pandosy Street appeared to have been damaged.

"Police attended and observed two windows had been scratched or etched with a tool and in the shape of what appears to be a 'tag,'" Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

A similar report from a business about three blocks away came in soon after, police say.

"While en route to the second location, the officer observed the same tagging on multiple businesses in the area. It was determined that approximately 30 businesses in total had sustained similar damage," the statement from the RCMP continues.

Spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera described the incidents as "unacceptable and costly vandalism" and said he is hopeful the investigation will lead to criminal charges. Police are asking those with dashcam or surveillance video from the area between the evening of April 20 and the morning of April 22 to review it.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos released by police is urged to call 250-762-3300.