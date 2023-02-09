Suspect sought after string of mischiefs at Abbotsford cell tower: police

Police are searching for a suspect after a string of mischiefs caused thousands of dollars in damage to an Abbotsford cell tower last month.

The Abbotsford Police Department said it's investigating three separate incidents that occurred at a cell tower in the 35000 block of Raven Court during the evening hours of Jan. 1, 8 and 12.

"Extensive damage was caused to the communications equipment located at the site, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage," Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release Thursday.

"Damage to critical infrastructure of this nature is very concerning to the AbbyPD. Additionally, incidents like this can impact calls to 911 from callers using cell phones around the cell tower should the equipment be taken offline."

Police have released photos of the suspect in hopes someone will be able to recognize them.

Anyone with information or who has noticed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.