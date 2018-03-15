Suspect sought after man seen exposing himself, masturbating in Surrey
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 7:05PM PDT
Mounties in Surrey have issued a warning to the public after they received two reports of indecent acts in the city's Clayton Heights neighbourhood.
Both incidents occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of 188 Street and 70 Avenue.
Police say in both cases, a man emerged from an alleyway and appeared to be masturbating. In one incident, the suspect also exposed himself.
The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 wearing a black hoodie and black track pants.
While the RCMP's Special Victims Unit searches for the suspect, police are offering safety tips for the public, including:
- Using main routes and avoiding secluded areas
- Walking with friends
- Telling someone where you are going and when you will be back
- Phoning home when leaving a friend’s house and saying when you will be home
- Trusting your instincts
- Phoning home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).