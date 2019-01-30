

Nearly three weeks after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl near a Surrey high school, police have released a surveillance image of a suspect.

The individual is described as a white male, possibly in his teens or early 20s, who was wearing a blue hoody, grey sweatpants and black running shoes.

The Surrey RCMP detachment is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward and help identify him.

The young victim was walking home through a wooded area between Goldstone Elementary School and Sullivan Heights Secondary School at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 10 when a man allegedly grabbed her from behind, tossed her to the ground and exposed his genitals.

The two schools are located in the area bordered by 144 and 146 streets and 64 and 61A avenues. The suspect was last seen running through the school's parking lot toward 144 Street.

Police said they were notified about the attack about an hour later, adding that the victim was shaken but physically unharmed.

Surrey RCMP's Special Victim's Unit has been investigating since, but has not managed to track down the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the alleged indecent exposure is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.