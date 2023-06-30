Suspect sought after $150K in construction machinery stolen from Home Depot stores across Metro Vancouver

Mounties are searching for a suspect after a string of construction machinery thefts at Home Depot stores across Metro Vancouver over the past couple of months.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers received reports of stolen Bobcat510 wheeled skid-steers and trailers from five different Home Depot locations between May and June.

“In all five incidents, the suspect rented the skid-steers using a false name, removed the GPS trackers and never returned them,” Mounties said in a news release Friday, adding that the equipment was valued at more than $150,000 and stolen from Home Depot stores in Langley, Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build, who stands approximately 5’7” to 5’10” tall.

He was seen wearing a grey zip-up hooded jacket with white writing on the left chest, blue shorts, dark sunglasses and a black baseball hat.

“Our investigators believe that the suspect has been committing similar thefts throughout the Lower Mainland and selling the items on third-party websites for below market value,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release. “We are asking anyone who believes they may have purchased a trailer or skid-steer from the suspect to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-15469.”

Mounties are warning the public to be diligent when purchasing expensive equipment through third-party sellers, and provided the following tips: