Suspect sought after $10K in merchandise stolen from B.C. business: RCMP

Mounties have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly stole more than $10,000 in merchandise from a retailer in the northern part of the province.

Prince George RCMP said officers are investigating a large retail theft that occurred at a business in the 1300 block of 3 Avenue on Tuesday.

"The suspect took a variety of items from the store, including dresses and jewelry. Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for similar items on online marketplaces and to contact police if they see any suspicious listings," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a news release Friday. "The total value of the theft is estimated to be over $10,000."

Mounties describe the suspect as young and female, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a dark hoodie, brown or black coat with a brown shirt, cropped black pants, and black winter boots.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.