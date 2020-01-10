VANCOUVER -- A suspect who was arrested in South Vancouver early Friday morning allegedly punched a police dog "several times" while he was being taken into custody.

Officers arrested the man while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of East 14th Avenue and Quebec Street shortly after midnight.

"The suspect evaded police, driving erratically at a high speed," police said in an email.

The driver allegedly crashed into three parked cars near 49th Avenue and Victoria Drive before authorities were finally able to box in the vehicle.

Police said the driver still didn't go quietly. The suspect allegedly "refused to follow the direction of police, became very confrontation, and punched the Police Service Dog several times."

The man was eventually arrested, and had to be taken to hospital with several cuts on his arm. Authorities have not said how he sustained the injuries.

None of the responding officers and no bystanders were hurt during the incident.