    Suspect 'possibly missing a tooth' sought after Kamloops break-in: RCMP

    The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo) The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)

    Mounties in Kamloops are searching for a suspect who may be missing a tooth after an early morning break-in earlier this week.

    Kamloops RCMP said they responded to reports of a break-and-enter that escalated to an aggravated assault just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

    "Officers were called to the 900 block of Victoria Street, where a man had been assaulted with a blunt object after interrupting a break-and-enter in progress," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Thursday.

    The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    "During this altercation, the victim managed to strike the suspect and possibly knock out one of his teeth," Evelyn added. "If you know anyone who had one less tooth on Monday morning and may be a suspect, please contact police as soon as possible."

    The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s, with short "clean cut" hair and an athletic build. Police said he was dressed in multiple layers of clothing.

    Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-34820.

     

