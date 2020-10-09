VANCOUVER -- The man charged with deliberately starting a fire at a Vancouver university last year has pleaded guilty, police say.

Nathan Macleod, 41, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the fire that was deliberately set at Emily Carr University of Art and Design last October, Vancouver police said in a news release Friday.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2019, in a building on East 1st Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident, but the university was forced to close for more than a week in the aftermath of the arson.

The university reopened on Oct. 15, the same day Vancouver police announced they had arrested Macleod. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of arson, police said at the time.

While the police release Friday did not specify to which charges Macleod had pleaded guilty, online court records show a person by that name pleading guilty to one count of arson damaging property, one count of breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an offence, and one count of breaching a release order.

The same individual is facing numerous other charges stemming from breaches of release conditions in Surrey and Vancouver, as well as additional counts of breaking an entering and mischief under $5,000. No pleas have been entered on these other charges, according to online court records.

Vancouver police say Macleod will be sentenced in December or January.