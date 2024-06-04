Suspect pleads guilty to arson after police investigate 22 fires in Richmond

After nearly two dozen fires were investigated in Richmond, B.C., police say a suspect has pleaded guilty to arson.

In a news release Tuesday, police said their investigation began in 2020 after a series of arsons were reported throughout the city. Between January and August of that year, 22 incidents were investigated, police said.

Mounties explained fires were set to bushes, hedges and garbage cans in residential areas and because of the "serial nature" of the incidents, an investigative task force was formed.

"These arsons garnered significant attention and concern within our community partially due to heightened awareness and concerns around wildfires in the province," Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan said in a statement. "Fortunately, each of the fires was extinguished quickly; however, the potential risk posed to our community was significant."

Police said a 10-month-long investigation was launched, with more fires linked to the alleged serial arsonist. Details of a possible person of interest were released in 2020 and, on July 14, 2021, Megan Wells was arrested.

Mounties said Wells pleaded guilty to arson causing damage to property on May 4, 2024.