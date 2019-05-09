

CTV News Vancouver





After exhausting "all investigational avenues," Richmond RCMP are appealing to the public to help solve a nearly year-old burglary case.

Mounties say a condo complex in the 10300 block of No. 2 Road, between Williams Road and Steveston Highway, was robbed by an Asian man in late July 2018.

Security footage of the suspect has been released to help identify the burglar, who has been described as possibly in his late twenties, athletically-built and wearing dark coloured clothing and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Richmond RCMP Property Crime Unit at 604-278-1212, quoting the file number 2018-22775.

Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.