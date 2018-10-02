

Violetta Kryak, CTV Vancouver





Authorities have issued a B.C.-wide warrant for Terrelle Robert Talbot, who allegedly made off with $30,000 by tricking bank tellers into exchanging steel washers for cash.

Police say Talbot hid the cheap metal washers inside rolls of toonies, then visited various banks around the Lower Mainland trading them for bills.

Each roll was exchanged for $50, and Talbot allegedly managed to collect tens of thousands of dollars over a period from March to May.

After an investigation by the North Vancouver RCMP, the B.C. Prosecution Service issued an arrest warrant for the accused, who is now wanted on 17 counts of criminal fraud over $5,000.

Talbot, 43, of no fixed address, has an outstanding warrant for similar offences in Nova Scotia, where he is originally from.

Police say Talbot has short black hair, brown eyes, is 6' tall and weighs 201 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.