

CTV Vancouver





New details are emerging about a suspect in a vicious attack on a 61-year-old woman after an argument over a bus seat got out of control.

A source who has spoken to police told CTV that the man seen in surveillance images released by the RCMP worked at a local gym and is married.

The man is a suspect in an attack that occurred last Tuesday on a 96B bus that left a woman with a broken arm, cracked sternum and minor head trauma.

Police said she'd boarded the bus at Surrey Central SkyTrain station at about 6:30 p.m. and sat down next to another woman. There was an argument almost immediately, Transit Police said.

"The woman in the window seat said that the other woman couldn't sit there because she was saving it for her husband, who was travelling with her," spokesperson Ann Drennan said.

Police said the younger woman then allegedly pushed the victim to the floor. When the victim tried to take a photo of the couple, things escalated.

"Suddenly, the woman grabbed the victim by the hair, hauled her whole body over the back of the seat and then repeatedly pushed the woman against the metal bar that rides at the top of the seat, hitting her head and chest numerous times," Drennan said.

"She was screaming at her, threatening to kill her, saying if she had a gun she would shoot her."

Police said the man she was with grabbed the victim's phone and later threw it on the ground.

The bus driver became aware of the commotion and pulled over, then the couple got off the bus at 88 Avenue and King George Boulevard. Surveillance footage obtained by CTV News shows the couple walking in Bear Creek Plaza.

The victim is traumatized from the incident, police said, and is scared to take the bus again.

Police said they've received several tips and are following up on them. They are hopeful they'll be able to track down the suspects with the public's help.

The woman has been described as South Asian and about 5-6 with a medium build. She has long, black hair which was in a ponytail at the time, and was wearing a maroon jacket with fur-trimmed hood and patterned leggings.

The male suspect has also been described as South Asian and is about 5-10. He has short, dark hair, a beard and moustache, and was wearing an olive green hoodie with a light, circle-shaped logo on the chest and bright hood lining. He also had on black shorts and was carrying a red Goodlife Fitness duffel bag.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspects are asked to contact police at 604-516-7419 and cite file number 18-5346.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro