VANCOUVER -- One of the suspects charged with attempted murder in connection to a brazen daylight shooting in Vancouver Tuesday is also charged with kidnapping and murder in Ontario, police in that province confirmed Thursday.

Vancouver police say charges of attempted murder have been approved against two men in connection with the shooting at Dunbar Street and West 29th Avenue Tuesday evening.

According to police, the shooters targeted a 42-year-old man while he was carrying a baby.

He was hit and injured, but the baby was, miraculously, unharmed.

One of the suspects arrested shortly after the shooting is 24-year old Ahmed Ismail. According to police in Ontario, he has been on the run from law enforcement for months.

In a news release Thursday, Halton police confirmed Ismail is one of four suspects charged with the kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang of Brampton on June 30.

He has been on the run for months and was the last of the murder suspects brought into custody.

The second suspect arrested by Vancouver police and facing attempted murder charges is 35 year old Liban Hassan.

Someone with the same name was arrested in a drug bust in Lethbridge on April 3, in which a gun was also seized.