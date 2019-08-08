

Jordan Jiang and Kendra Mangione, CTV News Vancouver





Langley RCMP responded to a stabbing just before midnight Wednesday.

Mounties said a male victim was wounded during an incident in the Brookswood area of Langley. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and while police dogs were called to aid in the search, he could not be located.

Few details about what happened have been provided, but officers said the victim knew his attacker.

A warrant for the arrest of the suspect, who has been publicly identified only as a 28-year-old man, will be requested in connection with the case.

The stabbing is believed to be targeted, and the RCMP does not believe the public is at risk.

It occurred at a residence on 44 Avenue near 203 Street. Langley RCMP cordoned off the property to investigate.

One officer was seen picking up a piece of clothing and placing it in a evidence bag. Other officers were seen looking in garbage cans, and were focused on the driveway of the house.

RCMP's Air One helicopter was also seen circling above, but it is unclear if this was related to the stabbing.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.