Suspect in SUV attempted to rob 88-year-old woman in Richmond parking lot, RCMP say

Mounties in Richmond say an 88-year-old woman was the target of an attempted robbery in the city last week.

The Richmond resident was walking in a parking lot at 8200 Ackroyd Rd. around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

One of the occupants of a grey SUV got out of the vehicle and attempted to pull the woman into it and steal her purse, police said.

The suspect's attempt was unsuccessful, and the vehicle fled the scene, according to RCMP, who said frontline officers "combed the surrounding area" but were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspect or suspects.

Police said the woman was "unharmed, but noticeably shaken" by the attempted robbery.

“This was an extremely harrowing ordeal for this woman," said Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang in the release.

"We are fully committed to finding the person or persons responsible for this despicable act."

Anyone who has information on the incident or dash cam video from the area is encouraged to contact Richmond RCMP "immediately," police said.

"Your help could be key to furthering our ongoing investigation," said Hwang.

Information can be provided by calling Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quoting file number 2022-4498. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.