Roughly 12 hours after a motorcyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver, the person believed to be responsible turned himself in, according to police.

Surrey RCMP received multiple reports of a motorcycle driver being hit by a pickup truck on King George Boulevard near 73 Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

"The driver of the motorcycle had been thrown off the motorcycle and the pickup truck fled from the scene," said Sgt. Chad Greig in a release.

Mounties said the motorcyclist is a 53-year-old Surrey resident who died from his injuries.

On Saturday morning, the alleged pickup truck driver turned himself into the Surrey RCMP detachment.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dash-cam video to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.