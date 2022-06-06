Suspect in stabbings at Surrey Walmart, grocery store is the same woman: RCMP

Police believe two seemingly unprovoked stabbings reported at stores in Surrey, B.C., in three days were committed by the same woman.

That woman is in custody following her arrest over the weekend, Mounties said in a news release Monday.

The 33-year-old, who will only be named publicly if charges are approved, was taken into custody following a stabbing at Walmart on 152 Street Saturday night.

Police said first responders were called to the store shortly before 9 p.m., and arrived to find a victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had already left the scene, they said, but officers found the woman they believe to be involved a short time later and not far from the store.

The case is still under investigation, but police said Monday that they think the woman in custody may be behind another stabbing that happened two days earlier at a grocery store near the Walmart.

Last Thursday, a woman was stabbed while in a Real Canadian Superstore in the Guildford area.

The motives in the cases remains unclear. Police said both incidents appear to have been unprovoked.

None of the allegations has been proven in court, and the investigations are ongoing.

Calling the stabbings "disturbing and violent incidents," police thanked those who helped in the woman's arrest, including members of a mental health outreach team.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Surrey RMP at 604-599-0502.