Suspect in Richmond stabbing attack facing 2 charges of aggravated assault: RCMP

The suspect in a stabbing attack in Richmond on Wednesday is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

Andrew Patrick Weynes remains in custody for allegedly stabbing two people inside a local business, according to a Friday morning release by Richmond RCMP.

“This type of violent attack has a huge impact not only on the employees at the business and their families but the community as a whole,” Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh of Richmond RCMP said in the statement.

“We hope knowing a suspect has been charged and remanded in custody brings a sense of relief to those both directly and indirectly involved.”

Local Mounties say they were called to the scene, a business on No. 5 Road near Steveston Highway, around 11 a.m. and found two wounded victims. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and was arrested nearly an hour later in Abbotsford.

"Through coordinated efforts with multiple police jurisdictions and integrated units, throughout the Lower Mainland, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident," according to a news release Wednesday, which said the person was located near the Clearbrook Road exit of Highway 1.

"The suspect is believed to have an association to the business,” the release reads.

Authorities say Richmond RCMP's Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding this file including dash cam or video surveillance, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-31532.