Suspect in New West restaurant robbery facing charges
A Vancouver man has been charged with robbery, New Westminster police say.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:32AM PDT
New Westminster police say a Vancouver man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and vehicle theft after a restaurant robbery.
Police say officers responded to a report on Sept. 1 alleging a suspect entered a New Westminster eatery and demanded money from staff before fleeing.
After a short chase by witnesses, police say the suspect fled the area, but was eventually arrested in Vancouver by the city's police department.
The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Joshua Mathias and the case is now before the courts.