

The Canadian Press





New Westminster police say a Vancouver man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and vehicle theft after a restaurant robbery.

Police say officers responded to a report on Sept. 1 alleging a suspect entered a New Westminster eatery and demanded money from staff before fleeing.

After a short chase by witnesses, police say the suspect fled the area, but was eventually arrested in Vancouver by the city's police department.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Joshua Mathias and the case is now before the courts.