VANCOUVER -- A man wanted by Surrey RCMP for charges of robbery and forcible confinement has been arrested in Toronto.

William Daniels-Sey was arrested by Toronto Police Service on Feb. 16 and is being held until his next court appearance.

Two other suspects in the case, Hashi Jama Jama and Hassan Shakib, turned themselves into police in October and have since been released. Jama was charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault, and Shakib was charged with forcible confinement, use of an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and robbery.

All three were wanted for allegedly assaulting and holding a man in his vehicle against his will in July 2019.

