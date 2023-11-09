Suspect in fatal Vernon hit-and-run arrested, charged: RCMP

The alleged driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Vernon early Monday morning has been arrested, Mounties said.

The male victim, whose name has not been released by police, died on the road in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

Police said they determined the make and model of the vehicle that hit him and fled the scene using debris found at the crash site.

Security camera video in the area caught the licence plate—which led police to a home where they found the vehicle, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recounted.

“The alleged driver of the vehicle surrendered himself to police and was arrested,” the detachment wrote in a news release Thursday.

The suspected driver—a 31-year-old Vernon man whose name was not provided—has been charged with one count of failing to remain under the Criminal Code, police said.

He has already appeared in court and was released from custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to Mounties.

CTV News has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information about the suspect and victim and will update this story if a response is received.