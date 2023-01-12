Suspect in Delta car-jacking set to appear in court after tense arrest

The suspect in an attempted car-jacking in Delta will appear in court Thursday after being arrested the night prior.

The Delta Police Department says officers and Surrey RCMP located the suspect near 80th Avenue and Scott Road shortly after 9 p.m.

“During the arrest, a brief confrontation between the suspect and officers occurred, resulting in the deployment of a less-than-lethal projectile on the suspect,” Acting Insp. James Sandberg wrote in an email to CTV News.

A statement by Delta police was released Thursday morning, and explains an officer shot one 40mm less-than-lethal projectile, striking the suspect in the leg.

“The suspect immediately complied with follow-up police commands, and no further use of force was required,” reads the statement.

Delta police say the man was transported to hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the cells.

“The original car-jacking victim did not receive any injury,” police wrote in the release, which thanks witnesses for reporting the incident.

Delta police are asking the public to not speculate or share information on social media “without knowing accurate details.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.