

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Chilliwack say one person is in custody after a suspected break-in that turned into a double-stabbing Thursday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 45000 block of Hodgins Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. after receiving a report that two people had been stabbed.

First responders found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. The pair was taken to hospital for treatment.

Chilliwack RCMP was then able to locate a suspect with the help of the Ridge Meadows detachment. The 40-year-old man was taken into custody in the Jones Lake area by Mounties in Hope.

“The timely arrest of the suspect was a direct result of RCMP detachments working together during a multi-jurisdictional investigation,” said Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Police are still gathering evidence, but believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.