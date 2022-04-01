Suspect in custody after Abbotsford stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

One man is in hospital and another has been arrested after a stabbing that drew a heavy police presence to an Abbotsford home near the Langley border Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home in the 2900 block of Lefeuvre Road around 12:40 p.m., according to the Abbotsford Police Department. The area is near the road's intersection with Fraser Highway.

When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, police said. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said.

An Abbotsford police spokesperson told CTV News the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the suspect is known to police.

In addition to Abbotsford police, heavily armed officers from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team responded to the incident, as did the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, police said.

Lefeuvre Road was closed in both directions while police responded to the incident. Shortly before 4 p.m., Abbotsford police tweeted that the road had reopened.

The Abbotsford Police Department's major crime unit is investigating the stabbing, which police said was an isolated incident that poses no further risk to the public.