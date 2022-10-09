Suspect in Coquitlam arson arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam say they have arrested the 57-year-old arson suspect who was the subject of a public appeal Friday.
Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release that they had received a report that the suspect was at a home in Port Coquitlam. Officers attended the home and arrested the man without incident on Saturday, according to police.
The suspect allegedly set fire to a home near Durant Drive and Johnston Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said in their initial appeal for information on his whereabouts.
Two people inside the residence when the fire broke out were able to escape, police said at the time, adding that one had serious injuries and both were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police did not name the man in their Sunday statement, as he has not yet been charged with a crime. The previous appeal for information on his whereabouts identified him as Jin Ming Han.
"Coquitlam RCMP investigators are working diligently to determine the complete circumstances of this incident and the suspect’s alleged involvement before recommending charges to BC Prosecution Service," police said in their news release.
Mounties have previously said they believe the suspect and the victims are known to each other.
“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping locate this suspect,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release.
“This was a disturbing and potentially fatal incident that occurred in our community, and we are thankful to all who assisted in ensuring the suspect was arrested.”
Coquitlam RCMP Victim Services is offering support to those affected by the fire, and police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-26568.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
