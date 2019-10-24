

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A man is in police custody and facing robbery charges after allegedly robbing a bank in Chilliwack last week.

In a release, Mounties from the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said Brett Penner has been remanded in custody until Oct. 28. He is charged with one count of robbery and one count of obstruction.

Police said Penner's charges stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 17, when a man entered a bank on Main Street in Chilliwack around 11:45 a.m., showed a weapon and demanded money from a teller.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to RCMP.

An officer responding to the scene saw a man matching the description of the alleged robber and chased him on foot before taking him into custody, police said.

A search of online court records yields no other incidents involving people named Brett Penner. The only entries for that name match the charges and dates provided by the RCMP. The Penner listed in online court documents was born in 1996.

RCMP said their investigation of the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.