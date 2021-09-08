VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating an attempted home invasion in Kelowna, B.C., that involved a suspect who was dressed as a utilities worker.

Authorities said the suspect approached a home on Riverside Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and convinced one of the occupants to step outside – only to spray him with what appeared to be mace.

Despite the attack, the victim, who is in his 60s, managed to run back inside and prevent the suspect from entering the home, according to Kelowna RCMP.

"The suspect fled when his attempts to gain entry failed," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release. "This was a very frightening incident for the occupants of the home, who were simply enjoying a quiet Labour Day morning."

Authorities have yet to locate or identify the suspect, and asked anyone with information on the attempted home invasion to come forward.

Investigators also asked Kelowna residents living near the 200 block of Riverside to check their home security systems to see if they may have recorded the suspect that morning.

He's descried as a heavyset man, approximately 5'10" tall, who was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, yellow hardhat, high-visibility vest, blue gloves and a blue non-medical facemask.