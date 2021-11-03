Suspect identified after 'hate incident' on Kelowna, B.C., bus caught on camera

Vancouver -

Police have identified a suspect following a racist incident on a Kelowna, B.C., bus that was caught on camera last weekend.

Part of the disturbing encounter was caught on video and posed to social media, showing a bus passenger making racial taunts at a group of women before getting into a physical altercation with another man.

"It's not a Hindu country," the passenger says at one point. "They're terrorists."

The Facebook user who uploaded the video indicated it happened after 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP announced that officers have identified a suspect. The individual's name has not been released, as the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Authorities described the situation as a "hate incident" involving "hate-motivated remarks."

Kelowna RCMP said investigators also still working to identify the victims, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

"We understand, it can be difficult for victims of crime to come forward," Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a news release. "However, we would like to speak to them as part of the investigation and encourage them to contact us."

B.C. Transit previously confirmed it's carrying out an internal investigation into what happened that will include a review of CCTV video.

The driver checked on passengers in the aftermath of the incident and found no one had been physically injured, according to the transit provider.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers on this bus that were subjected to this disturbing behaviour," B.C. Transit said in an email Monday.