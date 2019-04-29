

CTV News Vancouver





The person responsible for abandoning two newborn kittens in a Vancouver dumpster this month has been identified, according to the BC SPCA.

The kittens were discarded in an underground parking area in the city's downtown core on April 19, and were discovered by neighbours who heard their meows coming from the dumpster.

Despite the best efforts of the SPCA, neither of the tiny animals survived.

On Monday, the animal welfare agency confirmed investigators have identified a suspect in the case and are recommending charges to Crown counsel.

Senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever said the kittens' deaths were completely unnecessary, and urged anyone who can't care for their pets to reach out to the SPCA for help.

"It is heartbreaking to think that the two innocent little animals died needlessly,” Drever said in a statement. “There is always support available from SPCA shelters and rescue groups – it is not acceptable to throw unwanted animals away like garbage.”

The maximum penalties for people convicted of abandoning an animal include a $75,000 fine and two years in jail, according to the SPCA.

The parking area where the cats were discovered is located at 1040 Pacific Street, near the foot of the Burrard Street Bridge. The kittens were left in a plastic shopping bag that, in a cruelly ironic twist, was marked with the words "Love You."

The bystanders who found them immediately called for help, and the SPCA delivered the animals to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment. Sadly, the SPCA said both kittens were suffering from hypothermia and dehydration, and could not be saved.

It's unclear why the animals were left in the dumpster, and the SPCA said it could not comment any further on the case.