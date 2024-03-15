Suspect hit officer in the face, poked at her eyes during protest: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted an officer during a protest this month.

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department released photos of a suspect they're hoping to identify. Police said the suspect assaulted an officer while protesters were occupying Granville Street Bridge on March 2.

"We work hard to create an environment that allows people to peacefully gather so they can express themselves," Const. Tania Visintin said in the news release. "While most people continue to act lawfully and respectfully, we’ve noted an increased level of aggression and hostility from some participants at recent gatherings. Their actions have endangered our officers and the public."

During the protest, police explained, officers made a line near the on-ramp of the bridge "to stop the group from advancing." But the group allegedly "pushed at the officers," trying to get past.

"The constable was injured when a protester struck her in the face and used a small stick with a flag attached to poke at her eyes," the VPD's statement about the incident said.

Police said the suspect, who is described as a woman with shoulder-length black hair, fled back into the crowd. Officers recognized her from other protests, but don't know who she is.

The VPD said she was wearing a dark-coloured sweater, leggings, "distinctive" pink shoes and glasses. She also had on a tan baseball cap, white and red scarf, and a black medical face mask, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.