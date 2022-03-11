Suspect cut hole in grocery store ceiling, climbed inside with ladder to target ATM: Surrey RCMP

Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a break-in at a local grocery store after a suspect took "a substantial amount of cash" from an ATM.

The incident happened in the early hours of Feb. 2, Mounties said in a news release Friday, at a store on Fraser Highway near Venture Road. While police didn't say what store was targeted, there is a Fresh St. Market in the area.

According to investigators, a suspect got into the store between 1 and 4:30 a.m. by cutting a hole into the ceiling from the store's rooftop. Then, they appeared to use a 40-foot ladder to climb into the store and, once inside, targeted the ATM and stole cash from it.

"Surveillance video from inside the store is being released to the public to further advance the investigation," said Cpl. Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

"Although the suspect's face is not visible in the video, investigators feel that someone may recognize the person based on other characteristics."

That video shows a person wearing grey and black clothing in an aisle of refrigerators. Near the end of the video, they can be seen climbing up what looks like a ladder at the end of the aisle.

Police said the suspect was wearing grey coveralls, a black hoodie, a black backpack and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.