

CTV Vancouver





A man police describe as a "chronic offender" has been charged with stealing human-hair wigs that were intended for young cancer patients.

About 150 wigs were stolen from a wig shop in Vancouver last September, sparking outrage because most of the pricey items had been set aside for patients at BC Children's Hospital.

Police managed to recover 66 of the wigs from a Downtown Eastside hotel the same month after receiving a tip about their whereabouts.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed 52-year-old Martin Weigelt has since been charged in connection with the crime.

Police said Weigelt has more than 100 convictions dating back to 1987, and is "considered one of the city's most prolific property offenders."

Court records show he's charged with one count of break and enter and commit indictable offence.

Despite securing a charge, police said their investigation into the theft is ongoing. Anyone with information on the missing wigs is asked to call the department at 604-717-0610, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.