Suspect charged with series of Vancouver sexual assaults after break in cold case

A man has been charged in a series of stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver more than a decade ago, after a break in the cold case.

In an update Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said 45-year-old Arturo Garcia Gorjon was located in Regina and has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

"Even when a case goes cold, we never stop investigating, and we never give up hope that we will one day find the missing clue that will solve a crime,” Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson said in a news release.

“I hope this arrest and these charges begins to provide the answers and accountability that has been missing for so many years.”

The cold case investigation, dubbed Project Scrimmage, linked four attacks that police described as both violent and unprovoked. The women were attacked in different locations in the downtown core between July of 2009 and December of 2011.