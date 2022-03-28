Suspect charged with attempted murder after Kelowna RCMP officer stabbed on the job

A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after a Kelowna RCMP officer was stabbed while responding to a call in the city's North End over the weekend.

The officer was called to a disturbance involving people who were camped out on private property in the 1000 block of Ellis Street just after midnight on Sunday.

Upon arrival, the officer found a man related to the call and attempted to have a conversation with him.

"Within a minute, dispatchers received an emergency notification from the officer’s portable radio, indicating the officer needed immediate assistance," said Insp. Adam MacIntosh in a news release.

Police said the man allegedly took out a knife and attacked the officer, resulting in the officer receiving a stab wound above their eye.

"The officer fought to gain control of the suspect while waiting for back up and during this time, discharged their firearm," said MacIntosh.

Authorities said the suspect was not wounded by the gunfire, but that he began to harm himself with the knife.

The officer was taken to Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released and are recovering at home.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries to his neck and was committed under the Mental Health Act, according to police.

Richard McCrea, 39, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, attempt to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest.

He is in custody pending his next court appearance on April 11.

"I would like to thank two citizens who came to the aid of the officer during the attack," said MacIntosh. "As you know, police work carries inherent risk and this weekend is a clear example. Our officer was faced with a fight for their life and both their training and resilience prevailed in that alley Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with them and their family."