Suspect charged with 9 crimes after police chase in Prince George

Mounties in Prince George say they have charged a "violent offender" with nine crimes after a police chase through the city early Monday morning.

The initial call to police came in at about 4 a.m., and officers were sent to the scene of a reported break-an-enter in progress at a business, according to a statement from the detachment.

"The suspect fled in what was later determined to be a vehicle stolen out of Prince George near the end of September," police said.

"The suspect began to drive in a manner dangerous to the public and police, veering repeatedly into oncoming traffic and driving along railway tracks and the pedestrian footbridge underneath the Simon Fraser Bridge."

The RCMP deployed spike belts in order to stop the suspect but he allegedly fled the vehicle on foot before stealing an ATV from a bystander.

"The suspect crashed the quad shortly afterward and was arrested by police officers," the statement from the Prince George RCMP said.

John Robert Barton Craig has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, fleeing from a police officer, theft, break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.

"This was a very dynamic event, which was successfully concluded through the hard work of many police officers working together. Less than an hour after receiving the initial report, a violent offender was arrested despite his many attempts to evade police," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the media release.

Craig remains in custody.