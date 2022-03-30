Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Delta; victim identified by police

Nearly two months after a fatal shooting in Delta, police say they arrested a suspect and he's been charged with second-degree murder.

The update, given Wednesday, was about an incident early on Feb. 4 when shots were fired at a home on 92 Avenue near 118 Street.

When officers arrived at the scene that day, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police, paramedics and fire crews all tried to help the victim, but he died from his injuries.

Just over one week later, police said, a man was arrested for the homicide and for an unrelated outstanding warrant. Since then, a second-degree murder charge has been approved against 31-year-old Aaron Spencer Dutiaume from Abbotsford.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident and not connected to ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

In their update, police also identified the victim as 54-year-old Dana Gilbertson.

"This violent crime created significant fear in a North Delta neighbourhood," said Insp. Heath Newton in a news release.

"We are pleased we can restore a sense of safety by announcing the arrest and charge of Mr. Dutiaume."

Dutiaume is still in custody ahead of a court appearance.